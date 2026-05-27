May 27, 2026 10:36 AM हिंदी

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Domestic equity markets traded on a muted note in early deals on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and a decline in crude oil prices.

Sensex was trading at 76,050, up 40 points or 0.05 per cent in the morning session, while Nifty rose 20 points or 0.08 per cent to 23,932. Earlier, the benchmark indices opened at 75,939.86 and 23,880.35, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal emerged as the top gainer, climbing 1.59 per cent, followed by Nifty Cement, which advanced 0.83 per cent. Nifty Media, Realty and Consumer Durables also traded higher, rising up to 0.67 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Oil & Gas was the top loser, falling 0.66 per cent. While private banks, financial services and IT indices also traded in the red, declining up to 0.33 per cent.

Among Nifty stocks, selling pressure was visible in select heavyweight counters, with Coal India dropping over 4 per cent and ONGC slipping nearly 3 per cent. HDFC Bank, Infosys and Wipro also remained under pressure.

Meanwhile, the volatility index India VIX gained 0.68 per cent to trade around 16.

According to analysts, the near-term market tone remains cautious but stable, as recent profit booking at higher levels indicates some consolidation after the sharp recovery phase.

“Despite intermittent weakness, controlled volatility and balanced market breadth suggest that broader sentiment has not deteriorated significantly,” they added.

Meanwhile, Iran on Tuesday accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by carrying out strikes near the disputed Strait of Hormuz, while Washington maintained that the attacks were defensive in nature.

In the commodity market, crude oil prices declined, with international benchmark Brent crude falling 1.73 per cent to $97.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped over 2 per cent to $91.87 per barrel.

In Asia, markets traded mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined nearly 1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI rose up to almost 5 per cent.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street ended higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.61 per cent and the Nasdaq closing 1.19 per cent higher.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Byju Raveendran responds after Singapore court sends him to 6-month jail (Lead)

Byju Raveendran responds after Singapore court sends him to 6-month jail (Lead)

Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'A1 since Day 1'

Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'A1 since Day 1'

Saif Ali Khan reacts to his 25 year old 'Main Guitar Khelta hoon' remark

Saif Ali Khan reacts to his 25 year old 'Main Guitar Khelta hoon' remark

India says 'entrenched interests' blocking UN Security Council reforms amid credibility crisis

India says 'entrenched interests' blocking UN Security Council reforms amid credibility crisis

Tara Sutaria pens sweet note for parents on their 35th wedding anniversary

Tara Sutaria pens sweet note for parents on their 35th wedding anniversary

Budapest face major security and transport test ahead of Champions League final

Budapest face major security and transport test ahead of Champions League final

FIFA WC: Pulisic, McKennie spearhead USA squad

FIFA WC: Pulisic, McKennie spearhead USA squad

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name “Aura” for his album

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name 'Aura' for his album

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

Sensex, Nifty trade muted in early deals amid mixed global cues

7 northeastern regional rural banks report net profit growth of 34 pc in FY26

7 northeastern regional rural banks report net profit growth of 34 pc in FY26