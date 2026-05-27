Soha Ali Khan enjoys thrilling underwater lunch with Kunal Kemmu & little Inaaya

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse of a dreamy underwater lunch experience with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya during their vacation, seemingly in the Maldives.

Sharing the videos on her social media account on Tuesday, Soha showed the family enjoying a unique lunch inside an underwater restaurant surrounded by marine life and stunning ocean views.

In one of the videos, sharks and fishes could be seen swimming above the glass tunnel restaurant as guests enjoyed their meals.

Another clip featured little Inaaya walking inside the beautiful underwater dining space wearing a hat.

Soha captured the magical family moment. Sharing the videos, she wrote, “Lunch was a truly immersive experience.”

The special outing appeared to be part of Kunal Kemmu’s birthday celebrations. The actor celebrated his birthday on May 25.

Soha had earlier shared a heartfelt birthday post for him on social media. Calling him her “favourite human,” Soha had posted pictures from an intimate celebration and wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite human @kunalkemmu.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal’s sister-in-law, had also wished him on social media with a warm note. Sharing a monochrome family picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dear Kunal. So looking forward to Vibe. You will kill it… wish you the bestest always.”

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, the actor began his career as a child actor and featured in films like ‘Zakhm’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ and others.

He later made a successful transition into lead roles with films such as ‘Kalyug’, ‘Dhol’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Lootcase’ and others.

Apart from acting, Kunal also turned director with ‘Madgaon Express’, which received appreciation from audiences. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture ‘Vibe’.

–IANS

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