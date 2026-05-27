Ambassador Sergio Gor energises India-US partnership, says experts

Washington, May 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s point person in India Ambassador Sergio Gor has quickly established himself as a key force behind the renewed momentum in India-US ties, according to analysts and business leaders following Washington’s growing strategic engagement with New Delhi.

In less than six months since assuming office, Gor has emerged as one of the Trump administration’s most visible figures in India, playing a role in trade negotiations, strategic coordination, critical minerals cooperation and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent India visit.

Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, described Gor as “an extremely outstanding ambassador for the United States.”

“He really is the catalyst for the relationship,” Lall told IANS.

Lall said Gor’s presence in New Delhi had “made a sea change” in bilateral ties and would remain “a key element” in the future growth of the relationship.

“And I think President Trump and Prime Minister Modi share a very warm and strong relationship,” Lall said.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said Gor had brought urgency and focus to the relationship.

“In less than six months since taking charge, Ambassador Gor has hit the ground running, and his first 100 days have been marked by this energy, enthusing and engagement to drive the relationship forward, as he brings with him a clear focus on delivering results,” Aghi told IANS.

According to Aghi, Gor moved quickly to support economic and strategic initiatives.

“Ambassador Gor, within his first month in office, had helped to secure the first steps in the herculean efforts of a trade framework and has described the U.S.–India relationship as central to Washington's global strategy,” he said.

Aghi said those efforts were “coming to fruition ahead of Minister Piyush Goyal’s US visit.”

He also pointed to Gor’s role in “advancing key trade conversations,” deepening defence coordination, supporting “India’s entry into Pax Silica,” building critical mineral collaboration and prioritising Rubio’s India visit.

“These reflect Ambassador Gor’s belief and enthusiasm in the partnership,” Aghi said.

Aparna Pande, Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Gor had elevated the relationship publicly.

“Amb Gor has brought a passion to the relationship and elevated it in the public all of which is helpful,” she told IANS.

“It would be even better if he could bring back the strategic dimension of the partnership.”

During Rubio’s India visit, Gor accompanied the delegation across Kolkata, New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. In a post on X, he described the meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as “productive.”

“We capped the visit with a highly successful Quad meeting,” Gor wrote.

The Washington Post, in a report on Rubio’s India trip, described Gor as “the architect of Rubio’s expansive visit” and quoted Atlantic Council analyst Michael Kugelman calling him “essentially the India whisperer from within the Trump administration.”

Born Sergey Gorokhovsky, Gor has served as the US ambassador to India since January 2026. He also serves as the US special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. Before taking up the India posting, he was director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office during the Trump administration.

India and the United States have expanded cooperation significantly in defence, critical technologies, semiconductors and supply-chain resilience in recent years. The two countries are also pursuing broader economic and strategic coordination as Washington increasingly views India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

--IANS

lkj/rs