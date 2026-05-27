Anu Malik on ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake: ‘Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aur kal bhi rahega’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) While the remake of “Chunnari Chunnari” has sparked mixed reactions among cinephiles, veteran music composer Anu Malik, who originally worked on the chartbuster for the 1999 Salman Khan film Biwi No.1, has heaped praise on the revamped version.

Tagging the track timeless, Anu Malik said, “The song was a superhit before, it’s a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow too.”

Anu Malik shared a video on Instagram of himself talking about the remade track, which features in the upcoming film “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

He said on Instagram: “Chunnari Chunnari, Chunnari Chunnari. Guys, it's been so long since I saw the song on a superstar on Varun Dhawan's face. Earlier also this song was super hit when it came on Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level.”

“And today again when I saw Varun, I was jumping with joy. What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega. (“The song was a superhit earlier, it’s a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well.)”

I'm looking forward to the film. David Dhawan ki koi bhi film aur Anu Malik toh dekhta hi dekhta hai. Itna kaam kiya hai David ke saath aur kya director hai.( Any film by David Dhawan and Anu Malik is always worth watching. I’ve worked so much with David, and what a director he is.”

“Looking forward to Hai Jawaani Toh Ish Hona Hai aur Aaja Na Mer Chunnari Sanam. Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana. (What dancing you have done Varun, what a song!) Congratulations.”

Directed by David Dhawan, The film follows a man who is desperate to become a father but lands himself in a chaotic situation with two women.

The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy.

--IANS

dc/