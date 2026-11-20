Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) A leading minority rights organisation on Friday raised serious concerns over the abduction of a 13-year-old Hindu girl in Tando Muhammad Khan district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, warning of the risks of forced conversion and marriage amid the escalating persecution of religious minorities in the country.

The Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) called on Pakistani authorities to act swiftly to trace the missing girl, Bibi Meghwar, and ensure her safe return, stressing that her family fears she could be subjected to forced conversion and marriage.

“A family in Tando Muhammad Khan is waiting for news of its missing daughter—and for the authorities to deliver the answers it urgently needs. Bibi Meghwar, a 13-year-old Hindu girl, was allegedly abducted by armed men on November 10. Her family is seeking her safe return. The authorities must establish where she is, confirm her condition, and investigate what happened,” the rights body stated.

Citing the police statement given by Bibi’s father, the VOPM said that several armed men stormed a house in the Naun Mile Stop area on the night of November 10, where relatives and other villagers had gathered.

The father alleged that the men pointed guns at those present and threatened to kill anyone who attempted to intervene, and forcibly took Bibi away in a white car.

According to the rights body, the father identified two of the alleged perpetrators as Waheed, son of Nawab, and another man named Naveed.

“Official assurances, if offered, are not a substitute for investigative work. The response must be judged by concrete action: tracing Bibi, establishing her safety, investigating possible coercion and keeping her family informed without compromising the inquiry,” the VOPM stressed.

“The authorities must be judged by their actions, not their promises. That means pursuing available leads, verifying Bibi’s age and identity, investigating possible coercion and keeping her family informed with clear, verified updates,” it added.

Earlier this month, the VOPM raised alarm over the abduction, forced conversion and marriage of another minor Hindu girl in Pakistan, highlighting the vulnerability of minority children amid escalating atrocities across the country.

The VOPM said that 14-year-old Bindiya Kumari, a ninth-grade student, should be attending school rather than being caught up in allegations of abduction, forced religious conversion and child marriage.

The rights body said that her case has exposed the gap between Pakistan’s assurances of minority protection and the ground reality, with her family seeking intervention even as lawmakers question the authorities’ failure to act.

--IANS

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