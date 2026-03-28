US ‘hottest’ for investment, says Trump citing record inflows, tax cuts

Washington, March 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said the United States is the “hottest country anywhere in the world” for investment, citing record inflows, tax cuts, and a push into artificial intelligence as key drivers of economic momentum.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami, Trump said global investors are increasingly turning to the US amid what he described as a rapid economic turnaround. “The United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world by far,” he said.

He pointed to strong market performance and rising investment levels as evidence of that shift. Trump said the stock market had set dozens of record highs, adding trillions of dollars to savings and retirement accounts.

Trump said the administration had attracted significantly higher investment compared to previous years. “In our first 11 months… we did $18 trillion,” he said, contrasting it with what he described as lower inflows under the previous administration.

He attributed the surge to policy measures including large tax cuts, deregulation and incentives for manufacturing. Trump highlighted provisions allowing companies to deduct the full cost of factories and equipment in the first year, calling it a major boost for industry.

The president said companies are building facilities across the country at levels “never been seen before,” with sectors ranging from manufacturing to energy expanding rapidly.

Trump also identified artificial intelligence as the most attractive sector for investment. “The one that they’re going crazy about is AI,” he said, noting that companies and investors are pouring money into the technology.

He said demand for talent in the sector has surged, with companies offering large bonuses to attract skilled workers. The administration, he added, is focused on ensuring the US remains the global leader in AI development.

Trump also pointed to growth in other areas, including manufacturing and energy, driven in part by tariffs that he said are encouraging companies to relocate production to the US. He cited investments from countries including Japan and South Korea, as well as major corporate commitments to build plants domestically.

He said partnerships with Middle Eastern countries have further strengthened investment flows. During recent engagements, Trump said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations committed significant funds to US projects, including infrastructure, defence, and technology.

The president framed the economic outlook as highly positive, saying growth would accelerate further once geopolitical tensions ease. “When this war ends, it’s going to be like a rocket ship,” he said.

Trump also highlighted job growth, saying more Americans are working than at any time in the country’s history. He added that millions had been lifted off food assistance programmes as the economy expanded.

He said inflation had declined significantly in recent months, pointing to lower core inflation rates and higher tax refunds for households as signs of improving economic conditions.

--IANS

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