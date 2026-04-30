Archana Puran Singh extends support to Rahul Roy: Love that you are doing what keeps you happy

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh has come out in support of actor Rahul Roy after he shared an emotional note on social media.

The actor took to his Instagram recently, and penned a long note in which he clapped back at those who made fun of his Reels with a content creator.

Responding to the same, Archana took to the comments section, and wrote, “More power to you @officialrahulroy. Love that you are doing what works for you and keeps you happy. You’re always amazing and I totally binged on the reels with your OG songs. Lots of love and strength to you Rahul”.

Earlier, the actor wrote on social media, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others”.

The trolling started after the actor uploaded a few videos, which users tagged as “cringe”. In one reel, he was seen dancing on ‘Tere Dar Pe Sanam’, from ‘Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi’ featuring him opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan took to the comments section, and wrote, “Good luck to you Rahul”. Actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Keep Rocking Brother”.

--IANS

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