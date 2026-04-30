'Exam' provides insight into the deep-rooted scam plaguing the world of competitive exams

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Prime Video unveiled the official trailer of its forthcoming Tamil Original series, "Exam" on Thursday.

Written and directed by National Award-winner A. Sarkunam, the seven-episode suspense drama revolves around Jhansi (played by Dushara Vijayan), who is on a relentless quest to expose the web of deceit hiding in plain sight with the help of her mentor Jayachandran (Played by Abbas). On the other hand, DSP Maramalli (Played by Aditi Balan) is determined to foil their plans.

Talking about his next, A. Sarkunam, said, “The story of Exam will resonate with audiences across languages, geographies, and social strata. It promises to grip viewers from the very beginning through to the climax, as the narrative unfolds alongside Jhansi and Maramalli, exploring the twists and turns in their lives when their worlds collide. Exam goes beyond the scam in the world of competitive exams; it delves deeper into the ambition, pressure, and consequences that come with the choices we make as individuals."

Dushara Vijayan shared, "Getting into the skin of Jhansi’s character was one of the most demanding yet rewarding experiences of my career. She is fierce, courageous, and fighting for something that goes far beyond herself, refusing to be powerless in a world that has given her every reason to give up."

Aditi Balan added, “Playing DSP Maramalli was both challenging and exciting for me—she’s layered, real, and deeply human. As she faces the consequences of her choices, she must find a way to cope with both inner conflict and external pressures. I’m truly glad to be part of this special series, and I can’t wait for audiences across the world to experience it when it streams on Prime Video.”

Abbas, who will be making a comeback to mainstream Tamil entertainment with the project, stated, “What really stood out to me about Exam is its layered storytelling and the kind of twists and turns that keep you constantly guessing. My character’s motivation and influence on Jhansi’s journey add a whole new dimension to the story, something I think audiences will find deeply compelling."

--IANS

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