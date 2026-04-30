Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas weds Kavya in a traditional ceremony in Tirumala

Hyderabad, April 30 (IANS) Well known Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas wed his girlfriend Kavya in a serene and elegant ceremony held at the Karnataka Bhavan in Tirumala on Wednesday.

The wedding was an intimate event with only close family members and a select group of friends in attendance. Sources present on the occasion said that the bridegroom tied the knot at exactly 11.13 pm on Wednesday. They pointed out that though the ceremony remained intimate it was deeply meaningful. As the couple began a new chapter together, their union was marked by blessings, tradition, and a quiet grandeur.

Sources also said that both families wholeheartedly participated in the wedding rituals. The entire celebration carried a calm yet celebratory tone, where age-old customs were followed with sincerity, blending seamlessly with a refined modern sensibility.

The venue was transformed into a traditional visual spectacle, featuring temple-inspired decorations, lush floral arrangements, and shimmering golden accents, the sources informed, adding every detail reflected a deep respect for heritage while maintaining understated elegance.

Adding a distinctive artistic touch, designer Shravan Kumar created specially curated outfits for the bride and groom. Kavya dazzled in a heavily embellished saree with exquisite jewelry, while Sreenivas sported classic traditional wear.

Festivities began well over a month ago, with the pre-engagement ceremony taking place on March 8 this year. In fact, actor Bellamkonda Srinivas, a day after that ceremony, had penned on his Instagram page an adorable post to his life partner.

In it, he had said, "To my Kavyaamma, Life has its own beautiful timing… and mine brought you into my world. Thank you for coming into my life, believing me at the right time, filling my days with positivity and countless smiles !! Will make sure that smile on your face will never fade away. I can’t wait for our forever together. With love, Your Sreeni."

Sources say the wedding celebrations are far from over, as a grand reception is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, bringing together prominent members of the film fraternity, close friends, and well-wishers. With a larger guest list and an even more festive atmosphere, the reception, they say, will be a memorable gathering filled with warmth, elegance, and celebratory spirit.

--IANS

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