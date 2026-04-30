April 30, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Israel claims destroying Hezbollah combat positions on Mount Dov

Israel claims destroying Hezbollah combat positions on Mount Dov (File image)

Jerusalem, April 30 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it has destroyed several Hezbollah combat positions on the Lebanese side of Mount Dov.

According to an IDF statement, the elite Alpinist Unit and Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit led the operation. The IDF said that troops found and demolished several Hezbollah positions during a recent raid, including rocket-launching posts, 'The Times of Israel' reported.

Meanwhile, the IDF has issued an evacuation order for residents of several villages of southern Lebanon before conducting airstrikes on Hezbollah. The evacuation orders have been issued for residents of Sammaaiyeh, Hanniyeh, Qlaileh, Wadi Jilou, Kniseh, Kafra, Majdal Zoun and Seddiqin. People have been asked to evacuate to at least a kilometre away.

"Hezbollah activities are forcing the IDF to act against it, as it does not intend to harm you," the newspaper quoted IDF spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee, as saying.

On Tuesday, IDF stated that it has discovered an underground tunnel network built by Hezbollah in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon. According to the statement, IDF soldiers found weapons, living quarters, water tanks, and equipment for prolonged stays inside the tunnels.

While sharing the video of the tunnel on X, the IDF stated, "Underground tunnel network built by Hezbollah in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon. IDF troops located 2 underground Hezbollah tunnels, with a total length of 2 kilometres, situated 10 kilometres from Israel’s northern communities. Inside the tunnels, soldiers located a large quantity of weapons, living quarters, water tanks, and equipment for prolonged stays."

The IDF also claimed that it has dismantled more than 1,000 terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah to conduct attacks against Israeli troops.

"Dismantled: 1,000+ terrorist infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to carry out attacks against IDF troops. The troops located hundreds of weapons, including machine guns, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, mines, pistols, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, RPG rockets and mortar shells," the IDF posted on X.

On April 26, the IDF mentioned that it has targetted Hezbollah terrorists and military infrastructure sites used for advancing attacks against IDF soldiers and Israel.

"Among the targets struck: Rocket-launching terrorist cells. A loaded, ready-to-launch rocket launcher. A weapons storage facility and military structures," the IDF said.

--IANS

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