Dr Lal PathLabs clocks 15.2 pc drop in Q4 net profit

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Dr Lal PathLabs on Thursday reported a decline of 15.2 per cent in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 (Q4 FY26).

The diagnostic chain posted a net profit of Rs 131.3 crore for Q4, compared to Rs 154.8 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The drop in profit came despite a healthy rise in revenue, which grew 16.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 702.7 crore compared to Rs 602.6 crore, driven by steady demand and higher test volumes across its portfolio.

Operating performance showed moderate growth, with EBITDA increasing 11 per cent to Rs 186.8 crore from Rs 169 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

However, margins came under pressure during the quarter, with EBITDA margin slipping to 26.6 per cent from 28 per cent in the year-ago period.

In a shareholder-friendly move, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, equivalent to 40 per cent on a face value of Rs 10, for FY26.

The dividend payout is subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, and the record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as June 26, 2026.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Dr Lal PathLabs ended 1.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,374 on the NSE on April 30.

In last five days, the shares of the firm were dropped by Rs 41 or 2.90 per cent. The stock has delivered a positive return of Rs 50.40 or 3.81 per cent in last one month.

In last six months, it has dropped nearly Rs 194 or 12.36 per cent. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, it gave negative return of Rs 135.80 or 8.99 per cent to its investors.

--IANS

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