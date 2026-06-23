US hosts Israel-Lebanon peace talks in Washington

Washington, June 23 (IANS) The United States this week is hosting Israeli and Lebanese officials in Washington for a new round of talks aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and advancing what American officials described as a broader effort to secure lasting peace and security between the two countries.

The discussions are being led on the US side by State Department Counsellor Dan Holler and Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Dan Zimmerman, the State Department said.

“Counselor Holler is kicking off talks along with ASW Zimmerman, we will begin with a joint military and political session, then military session, then political closing round,” a State Department Official said.

The official said the format would include an opening joint military-political session, followed by a dedicated military meeting and a concluding political round.

“Our shared goal is to end the cycle of violence for good,” the official said.

“We are enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as two sovereign states and to find a way to have peace and security.”

The official added that the talks are intended to build momentum toward a broader settlement between the two neighbours.

“The talks will continue to advance a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries. Further details will be available soon,” the official said.

Separately, a US official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday ahead of the Washington meetings.

“Secretary Rubio spoke to both Bibi and Aoun on Friday about solidifying ceasefire and future talks,” the official said.

The conversations led to additional US efforts to monitor developments on the ground in Lebanon.

“As a result of those calls, the US started a monitoring mechanism via CENTCOM so that our policymakers have real time and accurate information about fighting in Lebanon,” the official said.

The official confirmed that Israeli and Lebanese representatives would remain in Washington for several days as negotiations continue.

“Israeli and Lebanese officials will be in DC for three days this week to continue the work,” the official said.

The meetings reflect a renewed US diplomatic push to prevent a return to large-scale hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border and to reinforce the ceasefire arrangements already in place.

--IANS

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