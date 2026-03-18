March 18, 2026 10:09 AM हिंदी

US hits Iran missile sites near Hormuz

US hits Iran missile sites near Hormuz

Washington, March 18 (IANS) US forces have carried out fresh strikes on Iranian missile positions along the Strait of Hormuz, targeting what military officials described as a direct threat to international shipping, as Operation Epic Fury intensifies.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes involved “multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions” against “hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.” It added that “the Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”

The latest action marks a significant escalation in the maritime dimension of the ongoing operation, with the strategic waterway emerging as a focal point of US military activity.

CENTCOM said, “US Navy aviators have flown hundreds of combat flights during Operation Epic Fury, demonstrating America's unmatched ability to generate air dominance from the sea.”

According to an official fact sheet released a day earlier, since the campaign began on February 28, “at the direction of the President,” tasked to “dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat,” more than 7,000 targets have been struck so far.

Over 100 Iranian vessels have been “damaged or destroyed,” and US forces have conducted more than 6,500 combat flights.

The targets include a wide spectrum of military infrastructure. These range from “ballistic missile sites” and “anti-ship missile sites” to “IRGC headquarters buildings,” “integrated air defence systems,” and “military communication capabilities.”

The operation has drawn on extensive US military assets across air, land, and sea. Prominent among them include B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, advanced fighter jets such as F-22 and F-35, surveillance aircraft, and attack drones. Naval deployments feature nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

On land, systems such as Patriot and THAAD missile defences, rocket artillery, and counter-drone capabilities have been employed, highlighting the multi-domain nature of the campaign.

The focus on anti-ship missile sites reflects growing concern over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies. Any disruption in this corridor could have far-reaching implications for international trade and oil markets.

--IANS

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