US forces strike Iran for 9th consecutive night: CENTCOM

Washington, July 20 (IANS) The United States has launched a new wave of military strikes against Iran, marking the ninth consecutive night of operations, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the latest strikes began Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (US time) and are aimed at weakening Iran’s military capabilities.

“CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night. The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier, CENTCOM announced that it had completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, saying the operation was carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief.

Describing the previous operation, CENTCOM said US forces targeted a range of Iranian military assets, including coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites.

“During the eighth consecutive night of U.S. strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17.

More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.”

The latest strikes come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the United States continuing operations it says are intended to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.

The United States has launched waves of strikes on military sites and infrastructure in Iran's southern provinces in the past week, claiming they were aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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