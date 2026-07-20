Former England captain and coach Kevin Keegan dies aged 75

London, July 20 (IANS) Liverpool, Newcastle United and England great Kevin Keegan died at the age of 75, seven weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, his family confirmed on Monday.

The former England captain and manager is one of the country's most decorated players -- he was an attacking midfielder who also played as a forward-- and enjoyed successful spells at Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle during an illustrious playing career. Later he managed Newcastle, Fulham and Manchester City and the national men's squad.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history. Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters," Newcastle United announced in posts on its official social media handle.

As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

"As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an Entertainer.

"Above all that, Kevin forged an extraordinary bond with Newcastle, built on the roots of his father, Joe. He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.

"Kevin’s impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him," the club said in its post on X, paying glowing tributes to one of their best players ever.

The club also sent condolences to Keegan's family, mourning the loss of a true giant.

"At this profoundly sad time, we send our love and deepest sympathy to Kevin’s wife Jean, his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him," it said.

Today, we mourn the loss of a true giant of our history, and at the appropriate moment, we will carefully consider how we shape a lasting tribute to Kevin’s remarkable life and legacy. Rest in peace, King Kev," the club said.

It was nearly a month back in June that Keegan sent shockwaves among his fans when he announced the news about stage four cancer -- the most advanced stage of cancer. His family initially disclosed he was battling the disease in January, after he had "further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms" in hospital.

A statement on behalf of the Keegan family said he was "surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments".

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather," the family had said.

Liverpool FC also paid fitting tributes to Keegan. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss. His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history, and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Kevin. 1951-2026," the club said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Manchester City described Keegan as a transformative manager and also highlighted his role in the club making it back into the top clubs.

"Everyone at Manchester City is devastated to learn our former manager Kevin Keegan has passed away, aged 75. Kevin was a transformative manager who brought optimism and vibrancy to City during his four-year spell in charge.

"The promotion campaign in 2001/02 will never be forgotten, and Kevin then established us once again as a top Premier League side in the years that followed. Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and friends at this very difficult time," the club said in a post on X.

Born on February 14, 1951, at Armthorpe, Doncaster, Keegan started his youth career at Scunthorpe United in 1967-68 before making his senior debut at the club in 1968. He stayed there till 1972 before moving to Liverpool for six years, representing the club in 230 matches, scoring 68 goals.

After brief spells at Hamburger SC (1977-1980) and Southampton (1980-1982), Keegan moved to Newcastle United in 1982 and stayed there till 1984, earning 78 caps and scoring 48 goals. He ended his playing career at Blacktown City in 1985, playing just two matches. In his lengthy club career, Keegan played 592 matches in which he scored 204 goals.

In a decade-long international career, Keegan made 63 appearances, scoring 21 goals for England.

Later, he had successful managerial stints at Newcastle United (1992-1997 & 2008), Fulham (1997-1999), England (1990-2000), and Manchester City (2001-2006). He managed England's qualification to Euro 2000 via a playoff win over Scotland. He reigned as England manager after a poor performance in Euro 2000.

--IANS

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