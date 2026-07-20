Hema Malini reacts to CJP protest, tells them not to ‘mislead’ students

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician, Hema Malini has reacted to the ongoing protests in the national capital. The actress and BJP MP spoke with the media, and urged the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to not mislead the students.

She also said that the union government is always ready to listen to the youth, and has always worked for education. She even went to the extent of saying that the protests hold no value, and won’t achieve anything.

She told the media, “Agar koi problem hain toh achchi tarah se discuss karni chahiye. Instead of aise protest karne se toh koi kaam nahi hoga. Aur ap agar desh ke jitne yuva hain, education system hain, iske liye hamari Modi sarkaar humesha saath raha hain. Bohot kaam kiya hain uske liye (If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work)”.

She further mentioned, “Abhi ye joh aap protest kar rahe hain iska koi matlab hi nahi hain. Itna hi main kahungi, baat karke solve karna chahiye. Chaatron ko ap involve karte hain, bicharo ko gumraah nahi karna chahiye na? Barabar batana chahiye kya problem hain. They should be happy to do something good (Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue. They should be involved in the dialogue)”.

The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak.

It involved allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unfair advantages in India’s medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. The controversy intensified after unusually high numbers of top scorers and perfect marks raised concerns. Students protested, demanding transparency, a re-test, and accountability. The government defended the exam process while investigations by agencies examined the extent of malpractice, affecting trust in the examination system.

--IANS

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