EAM Jaishankar and Uzbek FM discuss deepening bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday stated that he had a good conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and discussed deepening India-Uzbekistan bilateral ties.

“A good conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan today. We spoke about deepening our bilateral ties, including in trade, investment and other areas,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov noted that he had a substantive phone conversation with EAM Jaishankar and agreed to continue regular dialogue.

He said bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and India, based on a strategic partnership, continue to develop steadily across all areas of cooperation.

He added that both sides also exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements at the highest and high levels, as well as on further strengthening cooperation within international organisations.

He emphasised that the two countries agreed to continue close, trust-based, and regular dialogue between their foreign ministries.

Last month, India and Uzbekistan agreed to deepen trade ties, address non-tariff barriers, and work towards doubling bilateral trade over the next three years, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Commerce, co-chaired the 14th Session of the India-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation with Shokhrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was held in Tashkent, with the Indian co-chair participating through video conference.

“The Commission discussed several product categories where Indian exports to Uzbekistan can be expanded. These include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, agricultural products, processed foods, agricultural machinery, engineering goods, electrical machinery, electronics, smartphones, automobiles and auto components, tractor accessories, textiles and textile machinery, chemicals, healthcare services, education services, tourism, logistics and other business services,” the statement said.

--IANS

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