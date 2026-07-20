July 20, 2026 11:39 PM हिंदी

World’s largest democracy, valued friend: Moldovan Prez about India

World’s largest democracy, valued friend: Moldovan Prez about India

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday said that India is the world’s largest democracy and a valued friend, following President Droupadi Murmu’s ongoing State Visit to the Eastern European country.

“Honoured to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the first visit by an Indian head of state to Moldova. India, the world’s largest democracy, is a valued friend. We’re building a partnership that delivers real results for our people,” President Sandu wrote on X.

Highlighting the significance of India-Moldova relations amid growing global instability, President Sandu said the two democracies are bound by common values of freedom and dignity, and a shared commitment to working for the benefit of their citizens.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Droupadi Murmu, Sandu said Moldova is choosing cooperation and trustworthy partnership. She added that Moldova can build a relationship with India based on shared democratic values.

“We are two democracies, a large one, a very large one, and a small one, but united through the same values: freedom, dignity, and work to the benefit of the people. In Moldova, you’ll always find a trustworthy friend,” she said.

President Murmu visited Moldova’s Parliament and met Speaker Igor Grosu and Members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group.

During the meeting, President Murmu expressed confidence that the leaders of India and Moldova will continue to build a stronger, future-oriented, and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, as stated in a statement released by the President’s Secretariat.

“These engagements highlighted the important role of parliamentary democracy in deepening mutual understanding, strengthening institutional linkages and bringing the two democratic societies closer together,” Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated during a special media briefing on the President’s state visit.

The Moldova visit marks the first stop of President Murmu’s three-nation visit, following which she will head to North Macedonia and Romania for high-level engagements.

--IANS

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