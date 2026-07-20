President Murmu appreciates Indian community's role in strengthening friendship with Moldova

Chisinau, July 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met members of the Indian community in Moldova, including students and appreciated their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

"President Droupadi Murmu met members of the vibrant Indian community, including students, in Moldova. She appreciated their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries," The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

According to the President’s Secretariat, "the Indian community welcomed the President with warmth and enthusiasm."

President Murmu also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova at Chisinau, before leaving for North Macedonia.

President Sandu said that India is the world’s largest democracy and a valued friend, following President Droupadi Murmu’s ongoing State Visit to the Eastern European country.

"Honoured to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the first visit by an Indian head of state to Moldova. India, the world’s largest democracy, is a valued friend. We’re building a partnership that delivers real results for our people," President Sandu wrote on X.

Highlighting the significance of India-Moldova relations amid growing global instability, President Sandu said the two democracies are bound by common values of freedom and dignity, and a shared commitment to working for the benefit of their citizens.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Droupadi Murmu, Sandu said Moldova is choosing cooperation and trustworthy partnership. She added that Moldova can build a relationship with India based on shared democratic values.

"We are two democracies, a large one, a very large one, and a small one, but united through the same values: freedom, dignity, and work to the benefit of the people. In Moldova, you’ll always find a trustworthy friend," she said.

The Moldova visit marks the first stop of President Murmu’s three-nation visit, following which she will head to North Macedonia and Romania for high-level engagements.

--IANS

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