Bill to give legal protection to Vande Mataram on Rajya Sabha agenda tomorrow

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) On the second day of the Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill aims to extend statutory protection to the National Song, Vande Mataram, under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Bill’s introduction has been listed in the revised List of Business issued by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

At present, the Act provides legal safeguards against intentional disrespect to the National Flag, the Constitution, and the National Anthem. If enacted, the amendment would make intentional insult, obstruction, or disruption of the singing of Vande Mataram a punishable offence, carrying penalties similar to those applicable for offences involving the National Anthem, including imprisonment for up to three years.

The move follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ recent directive requiring that Vande Mataram be played before Jana Gana Mana whenever both are performed at official government functions.

Another motion, to be moved by Minister L. Murugan, seeks the appointment of two Rajya Sabha members to the Joint Committee examining the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, is the legislative centrepiece of the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, introduced in the Lok Sabha. It seeks to synchronise the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies to reduce frequent elections and administrative costs.

Several ministers will also lay official papers on the Table of the House on behalf of the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Finance, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The Committee on Subordinate Legislation will present its 257th Report examining various Competition Commission of India regulations issued in 2024 concerning commitments, settlements, turnover determination, and monetary penalties.

Members will also place before the House the Government’s Action Taken Statement on recommendations relating to the evaluation of the Smart Cities Mission. In addition, Health Minister J.P. Nadda will move a motion for the election of one Rajya Sabha member to the governing body of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to fill a vacancy arising from the retirement of a member.

--IANS

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