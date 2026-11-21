Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was hit by a cyberattack earlier this week, raising concerns that sensitive information held by the agency responsible for the country's food safety might have been compromised, local media reported.

Hackers accessed the department's system that facilitates payments to farmers, the agency told employees on Thursday, according to the report on Friday (local time), which cited two former USDA officials with knowledge of the matter.

The incident followed a series of technology outages that disrupted air travel, banking and national security systems, according to Xinhua news agency.

In the past few days, a global outage affected hundreds of millions of Microsoft users, while communication failures triggered a national ground stop that disrupted nearly 20,000 flights across the United States.

In addition, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major US banks, and the highly classified internal communications network used by the US National Security Agency went down.

There is currently no confirmed evidence that any of the recent outages were caused by a cyberattack.

US intelligence officials said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Amid mounting criticism over tech outages, President Donald Trump on Thursday fired White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who has led the office since August 2025.

According to Axios, two sources described Cairncross' departure as amicable. However, two White House officials said Trump's new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, had pushed for the change, believing Cairncross "lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job."

Trump named Kirsten Davies, the chief information officer at the Defense Department, as the new national cyber director, Axios reported. The position requires Senate confirmation.

--IANS

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