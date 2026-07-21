July 21, 2026 12:04 PM हिंदी

US CENTCOM completes fresh strikes on Iran, warns of continued military readiness amid Middle East tensions

US CENTCOM completes fresh strikes on Iran, warns of continued military readiness amid Middle East tensions

Washington, July 21 (IANS) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has carried out another round of strikes against Iran, targeting military facilities and capabilities as Washington seeks to reduce Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said: “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET, July 20. US forces struck Iranian military command centres, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to CENTCOM, commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. “Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.”

US forces remained prepared to take further action against Iran, accusing Tehran of carrying out what it described as unwarranted aggression against civilian mariners seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz freely and openly.

CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran's military infrastructure linked to attacks on maritime traffic in the strategically important waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy route through which a significant volume of international oil shipments passes.

The latest military action comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with concerns growing over possible further escalation and threats to regional security.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a worldwide caution notice, warning American citizens about the complex security environment.

In a post on X, the department said: “Worldwide Caution: Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.”

It added: “Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Please monitor embassy and consular security alerts, local authorities, and the news for breaking developments.”

The advisory further warned that US diplomatic facilities and American interests could face threats.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” the department said.

The State Department urged US citizens to stay informed through official channels and security alerts, saying: “Enroll at http://step.state.gov to receive the latest security alerts and follow the "U.S. Department of State - Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" channel on WhatsApp or @TravelGov on X.”

The department also advised travellers to review official travel advisories and destination-specific information before making plans amid the uncertain security situation.

--IANS

rs/

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