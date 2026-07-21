Minister slams Rahul’s ‘flip-flop’ over stir at PM’s house, assures govt’s readiness to debate NEET, other issues

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over alleged flip-flops pertaining to the protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, stating that he first agreed to end the Congress stir after the government’s assurance but then went back on his words – a trait unbecoming of his stature.

The scathing criticism by the MoS in PMO comes minutes after an unprecedented outreach by the government as he met the Congress MP as a government ‘representative’, seeking to address their grievances and wrap up their demonstration in the high-security zone.

The stir outside the PM’s residence was led by the Gandhi siblings, who were flanked by several party MPs and also Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for piling pressure on the government over NEET paper leaks.

Jitendra Singh, speaking to the media about the government’s outreach, said that he met the LoP at the protest site, gave him assurances and the latter also agreed to end the stir but then reneged on his promise, terming it as his “prerogative”.

He claimed that the Congress leader was in a “mood of confrontation and not consultation” as he kept shifting the goalposts despite the government agreeing to his initial demands.

The Minister said that he, along with the Home Secretary, reasoned with him the ‘need and urgency’ to end the demonstration, but the Congress leader then went to give a call for ‘endless stir’ outside the PM’s residence.

Jitendra Singh said that he met the LoP at the protest site, along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, to hold discussions and urge them to call off the stir.

“Rahul Gandhi stated that he would immediately end the protest if the government agreed to discuss all issues related to NEET and the associated agitation in Parliament. After consultation with the government, he was assured that his demand had been accepted and the government was prepared to discuss all matters concerning NEET and related agitation in Parliament,” he told the newsmen.

It was after this that Rahul Gandhi stated that he would not be satisfied with this alone and demanded an assurance regarding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

"I now have two demands: a discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister," the minister said, quoting him.

When the minister questioned his alleged flip-flop over demands, he reportedly said that his “demands had since changed.”

“When a polite attempt was made to explain that it did not befit a senior leader of his stature to go back on his word so quickly, he retorted that it was his prerogative. When the Home Secretary tried to explain that the location was unsuitable for a protest, his response was that it was entirely his choice where he chose to sit,” the minister stated.

Jitendra Singh further said that it was unfortunate for the LoP and a leader like him to renege on his word.

--IANS

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