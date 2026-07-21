Asian Games-bound athletes to compete in final leg of Indian Athletics Series in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The invitational prize money one-day Indian Athletics Series Final scheduled for September 10 at New Delhi’s iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will attract top athletes, including the Japan Asian Games-bound squad.

The competitors for the Final leg of the Indian Athletics Series being held under the aegis of AFI (Athletics Federation of India) in New Delhi will be invited as per ranking in their respective events, says AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo.

“The Final leg of the Indian Athletics Series will be conducted in thirty-one events, including 16 in the women’s group,” the AFI President added. “Top eight athletes as per their ranking in each of the track and field events are eligible to compete in the Grand Final.”

In the men's and women’s 1500m and 3000m steeplechase, says Sagoo, the top 12 ranked athletes will be eligible to compete.

“The AFI has sent an invitation to eligible athletes. The deadline to confirm entries is August 10,” the AFI President said on Tuesday. “If any of the top eight ranked athletes doesn’t confirm their participation, then the next best ranked athlete from among the four reserve players will be eligible to compete in the Final leg.”

Several national record holders and Olympians are ranked No 1 in their respective events halfway through an exciting 2026 season. Ranking is based on the performance of the athletes till the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships held between June 24 and 28 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Olympic and World Champion, Neeraj Chopra (85.69m) is ranked second in men’s javelin behind Rohit Yadav (87.05m). India’s fastest male sprinter and national record holder Gurindervir Singh is ranked No 1 in the men’s 100m while Animesh Kujur is top-ranked in the 200m. Vishal TK, national record holder, is ranked No 1 in 400m. Sarvesh Anil Kushare, the newly crowned champion, is leading the field in men's high jump. With a season best of 8.38m, Sreeshankar Murali is No 1 in men’s long jump.

In the women’s group, Vithya Ramraj is ranked No 1 in 400m and 400m hurdles. Middle distance runner Pooja is leading the field in 800m and 1500m. Praul Chaudhary is ranked No 1 in women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Sprinter-cum-hurdler Jyoti Yarraji’s season best of 12.99 seconds has earned her No 1 position in the women’s 100m hurdles. Indomitable Pooja Singh is ranked No 1 in women’s high jump and Ancy Sojan is top-ranked in women’s long jump.

The top six athletes in each event will be eligible for prize money -- the winner getting richer by Rs. 1,00,000.

List of events:

Men: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer throw, javelin throw.

Women: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer throw, discus throw, javelin throw.

--IANS

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