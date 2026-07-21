India views Southeast Europe as dynamic theatre of growth and innovation: President Murmu

Skopje, July 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India views Southeast Europe as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation instead of a region that is on the margins.

“We meet at a critical juncture in human history. The geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting. In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation,” President Murmu said during her address at the Assembly of North Macedonia.

“We in India regard the Republic of North Macedonia not as a distant country but as an important pillar in the architecture of a stable, multipolar and prosperous global future,” she said. Highlighting that North Macedonia sits at the crossroads of this transformation, President Murmu called it as a "vital gateway" connecting the Mediterranean with central Europe and east with west.

"Our relationship was set in motion more than two millennia ago, the historic expedition of traders from this region of vital corridors for trade and philosophy and art connecting our early civilisations. Today this historical connection thrives from cultural synthesis. Your eastern tradition resonates deeply with India's pluralistic ethos," President Murmu emphasised.

She also mentioned India’s commitment to scaling up bilateral ties through trade and investment and highlighted India's ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' during her address.

"We are committed to scaling up our engagement bilaterally and across the wider region, including through emerging trade and investment opportunities. No nation can prosper in isolation. India's ancient civilizational philosophy is rooted in the ancient dictum Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family," said the visiting President.

"When the global landscape is fractured by conflict and economic division, this philosophy calls for building bridges, not walls. Let us look beyond the horizon of the immediate future. Let us transform our historical and cultural ties into tangible economic milestones. Together as two democratic nations anchored in history and driven by a vision for tomorrow. Let us chart a course that brings peace and prosperity to our peoples," she noted.

During the address, the President said that on Wednesday, she will pay tribute to the "most famous daughter" of Skopje, Mother Teresa, who made India her home.

She also mentioned that she will hand over a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, whose timeless ideals of peace and non-violence continue to bind everyone together.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia also hosted a luncheon in honour of President Murmu at Skopje.

Several members of the Cabinet and parliamentarians of North Macedonia were present on the occasion. During their conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the close relations anchored in shared democratic values and mutual respect.

–IANS

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