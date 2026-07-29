July 29, 2026 10:34 AM हिंदी

Henry Cavill swaps Superman’s cape for apron as he serves up BBQ feast

Henry Cavill swaps Superman’s cape for apron as he serves up BBQ feast

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Henry Cavill shared a glimpse of his passion for cooking as he spent an entire day preparing an elaborate BBQ spread, beginning at 2 AM with brisket preparation.

Cavill, who is best known for playing The Man of Steel on scream, shared a string of images from his BBQ and revealed that the brisket did not turn out exactly as planned, leaving him a tad disappointed.

“Big ol' cook on Sunday! 2AM wake up to get the brisket on, and results were mixed. Brisket was dry but had a really good bark on it. So I was unhappy but not totally unhappy come the end of the day,” he wrote.

The actor went on to share that he made a string of entrees including smoked buffalo chicken dip, burgers, and smoked bacon wrapped maple glazed carrots for lunch and many other things.

“Dinner was the disappointingly dry brisket, smoked honey butter cornbread, and smoked beans with bacon and sausage. My brisket sins were hidden by coleslaw, BBQ sauce and beans. All in all an absolutely beautiful Sunday spent working the smoker to feed my family and friends,” he wrote.

He shared that he dropped the ball on the brisket, perhaps “because of being over ambitious with an all day feed, perhaps by not managing my thermometer well enough at the end of the cook (I'm not sure I can even blame the beer here!!).”

“BUT lessons must be learned! That's the joy of BBQing like this! Can't get it right if you never get it wrong.....or some other cowboy-sounding, but mildly confusing wisdom.”

“Everything was oak smoked except the beans and cornbread, they cooked last so I could switch to cherry wood. Brisket rub was Salt, Pepper, Garlic. Ribs rub was a shop bought maple and molasses rub, with a BBQ sauce finisher on the smoker.”

Cavill has starred in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

He began his film career in 2001 with a role in Laguna and later starred as Theseus in Immortals, as Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., as Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series and as Gus March-Phillipps in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

--IANS

dc/

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