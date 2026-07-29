Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of his action-packed Costa Rica family holiday, which his children are “crushing” every “extreme activity”.

Chris Hemsworth’s Costa Rica holiday is packed with action, says kids ‘crush’ extreme activity

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of his action-packed Costa Rica family holiday, which his children are “crushing” every “extreme activity”.

The Australian star, popularly known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a string of videos and pictures featuring epic adventures ranging from rock climbing, surfing, waterfall jumps, beach cycling and fishing.

He wrote in the caption: “Costa Rica photo dump.. My kids continue to crush all the extreme, adrenaline pumping activities no matter where we are.”

Talking about the actor, Hemsworth rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments, which made him one of the world's highest-paid actors.

His other film roles include the action films Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, Extraction 2, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Transformers One.

His latest work includes Crime 101, a crime thriller film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. It is written and directed by Bart Layton, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow. The film also features Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

Hemsworth is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

Hemsworth began dating Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky in early 2010. They married in 2010. The couple have a daughter, India Rose, born in May 2012 and twin sons, born in March 2014.

--IANS

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