'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi reveals he was first offered Champaklal's role

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Bollywood and television star Dilip Joshi, who has become synonymous with the character of Jethalal in the long-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', revealed that he was initially offered the role of Champaklal, Jethalal's father, before eventually being cast as the show's lead.

During the celebrations marking the show's 18th anniversary on July 28, Dilip recalled the conversation he had with producer Asit Kumarr Modi before joining the sitcom.

Sharing the anecdote at a press conference, the actor said, "When Asit Bhai gave me the option of Champaklal or Jethalal, I said that I won't choose Champaklal because I didn't look like the character sketch at all.”

He added, “I said won't choose Jethalal either because there was a caricature of Taarak Bhai in a Gujarati magazine. In that, there was a caricature of a very thin and curly-haired man. Since my childhood, I have been reading all that. So, I said, I will try. But, by the grace of God, our journey has come this far."

Dilip's portrayal of the lovable yet often troubled Gada Electronics owner Jethalal is touted as one of Indian television's most iconic comic characters.

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' premiered on July 28, 2008, on SAB TV. Based on columnist and writer Tarak Mehta's Gujarati weekly column “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma”, the sitcom revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Society and the unity, friendship and families of the society through light-hearted humour.

Over the years, the show has featured a popular ensemble cast including Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Bhide, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer, Tanmay Vekaria as Bagha, Shyam Pathak as Popatlal, Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Iyer and Sachin Shroff, who currently plays Taarak Mehta.

–IANS

rd/