President Murmu lauds Gulveer and Harjinder for 'splendid achievement' in CWG 2026

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded long-distance runner Gulveer Singh and weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for their "splendid achievement" at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Gulveer came up with a fine performance, pulling off a brilliant 'kick' in the final lap and sprinting to the finish line in 27:49.78 to secure his maiden Commonwealth Games medal, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in CWG.

"Hearty congratulations to Gulveer Singh on your splendid achievement!

By winning the silver medal in the men's 10,000m race at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, you have earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m event. The nation is proud of you. I wish you many more laurels in future," the President wrote on X.

Harjinder clinched the silver medal in the women’s 69kg weightlifting competition. registered a combined lift of 227kg, opening with 101kg in the snatch before producing a best effort of 126kg in the clean and jerk. She stayed in medal contention throughout the competition and sealed second place with a successful 126kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt, ensuring India another podium finish in Glasgow.

"Heartiest congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on clinching the silver medal in the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. You have made India proud with your spirited performance. May you continue to scale new heights of success," she wrote in an X post.

Harjinder's silver was the seventh medal for India in weightlifting, with one gold, five silver and one bronze medal. Mirabai Chanu has won the gold medal for India in the women's 49 kg. Rishikanta Singh Chanambam, Raja Muthupandi, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur bagged silver medals while Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam claimed the lone bronze so far.

--IANS

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