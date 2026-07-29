Asit Modi reveals Amit Bhatt shaved his head for two years to play Champaklal in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that actor Amit Bhatt, who essays the role of Champaklal Gada in the long-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', shaved his head continuously for two years to stay fit and true to the character's look.

Speaking during the celebrations marking the show's 18th anniversary on July 28, Asit recalled Amit's dedication to the role at a press conference.

The ace producer said, "When I cast him, I told him that my father had no hair. So, for two years, he went to the salon regularly and got his hair shaved. He sacrificed his hair completely. I think that was like offering your hair to God. He gave his hair for the show with all his heart. I don't who has been lucky, but the show has been blessed."

For the uninitiated, Amit Bhatt has been portraying Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, the wise and affectionate father of Jethalal, since the show's inception.

Interestingly, despite playing Dilip Joshi's on-screen father, Amit is younger than his on-screen son in real life.

Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' premiered on July 28, 2008, on SAB TV. Inspired by noted columnist Tarak Mehta's Gujarati weekly column “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma”, the sitcom revolves around the residents of Gokuldham Society and it's family-like bond.

It has become one of Indian television's longest-running comedy shows.

The ensemble cast includes Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Bhide, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer, Shyam Pathak as Popatlal, Tanmay Vekaria as Bagha, Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Iyer and Sachin Shroff as Taarak Mehta.

–IANS

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