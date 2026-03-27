US bill targets Indo-Pacific arms delays

Washington, March 27 (IANS) Two US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill to examine delays in weapons deliveries to key Indo-Pacific partners.

The legislation, called the First Island Chain Deterrence Act, seeks a detailed review of how such delays affect US military readiness in the region.

Senators Michael Bennet and Pete Ricketts said backlogs in arms sales are weakening deterrence against China.

“Since the Truman Administration, Democratic and Republican administrations alike have recognised that a credible defense of the First Island Chain is essential to a stable Indo-Pacific and thus US national security,” Bennet said.

“But our commitment is only as strong as our ability to arm our allies and partners,” he said. “Right now, delays and backlogs are undermining that credibility.”

Ricketts said regional allies are increasing defence spending but need faster deliveries.

“Our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific act as force multipliers in our collective effort to deter Communist China’s aggression,” he said.

“To enhance their defence capabilities, they need the weapons they purchase from us faster,” he added.

The bill directs the Comptroller General to submit a report within 18 months on delays in US arms sales to Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines.

The report will examine how these delays affect the Pentagon’s ability to “build, posture, and sustain a strong denial defence in the First Island Chain.”

The First Island Chain runs from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines. It is seen as a key line of defence in the western Pacific.

The legislation also asks for details on pending arms sales that have been approved but not delivered. It calls for an analysis of delays caused by Pentagon processes, production limits and competing global priorities.

Lawmakers say delays could push allies to look for other suppliers. They warn this could weaken coordination in a crisis.The bill defines a “strong denial defense” as preventing an adversary from acting by making success too difficult.

The proposal aligns with the Trump administration’s 2026 National Defense Strategy. That strategy calls for a strong defence posture along the First Island Chain.

Bennet has supported other measures to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific partners. These include efforts to expand AUKUS cooperation and improve coordination in space with allies.

Concerns about delays come as demand for US weapons rises. The defence industrial base is under strain due to supply chain issues and global conflicts.

Japan and the Philippines are US treaty allies and play a key role in regional security. Taiwan is central to U.S. planning for potential conflict with China.

India is not part of the First Island Chain. But it is a key partner in the Indo-Pacific through the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia.

--IANS

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