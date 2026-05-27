US bill seeks enduring ties with Tibetans

Washington, May 27, (IANS) Two influential US lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at ensuring continued American engagement with the Tibetan people and the Central Tibetan Administration after the passing of the 14th Dalai Lama, in a move likely to draw close attention from both Beijing and the Tibetan exile community in India.

The bipartisan bill, titled the “Assuring the Future of Tibet Act of 2026”, was introduced by Congressman James P. McGovern and Congressman Michael McCaul.

The legislation seeks to strengthen US support for Tibetan human rights, self-determination and democratic representation, while formally backing continued engagement with the Central Tibetan Administration headquartered in Dharamshala, India.

“Congress has a long-standing abiding interest in resolving the dispute between Tibet and China,” McGovern said in a statement.

“Sadly, the Dalai Lama won’t be with us forever. We must ensure that the US government has the authority and the tools to continue its advocacy for the fundamental human rights of the Tibetan people. Essential to this effort, we must support the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate, democratically elected representative of the Tibetan people,” he said.

McCaul said the legislation was intended to reinforce long-term American support for Tibetans facing pressure from Beijing.

“Decades after the Dalai Lama and his people fled the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution on a perilous journey to India, the CCP continues to threaten Tibetans’ faith and freedom,” McCaul said.

“As I promised his Holiness when I visited Dharamshala, the United States will always with stand Tibetans in their pursuit of self-determination. I’m proud to support this important bill to permanently cement our commitment to the Tibetan people and guarantee unbreakable ties with their democratic leadership,” he added.

The bill states that it should become official US policy to maintain engagement with Tibetans “directly and through their democratically-elected leadership and through their religious and cultural leaders”.

It also declares that the Central Tibetan Administration “represents continuity of governance of the Tibetan people as established by the Dalai Lama”.

The proposed legislation further directs the US government to advocate for observer status for the Central Tibetan Administration within the United Nations system and other international bodies.

The bill argues that the Tibetan people have been denied “the ability to exercise their right to self-determination as provided by international law”. It also says the Gaden Phodrang Trust is the “legitimate and sole authority to identify and recognize Dalai Lamas”.

--IANS

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