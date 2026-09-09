US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets UFC star Puja Tomar, calls her journey 'inspiring'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Indian mixed martial artist Puja Tomar, praising her historic achievements in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and calling her journey an inspiring example of how sports can connect people across nations.

Sharing a picture of the meeting with the athlete on X, Gor lauded Tomar for breaking barriers on the global stage.

"Wonderful to meet Puja Tomar @pujatomar19, the first Indian woman to compete in the @UFC, and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. Her journey is an incredible example of how sports can connect people and inspire the next generation!" the US Ambassador posted.

Hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to earn a UFC contract. She made further waves in the combat sports world by securing a victory on her UFC debut, becoming the first fighter representing India to register a win in the world’s premier MMA promotion.

Anshul Jubli and Bharat Kandare have represented India in the UFC, and Canada-based Arjan Singh Bhullar has as well. However, women have not had their chance until Puja, a Wushu fighter with an 8-4 record, including six knockouts and a four-fight winning streak, now has the opportunity to pave the way for her fellow female fighters in India.

Before entering the octagon, Tomar was a five-time national Wushu champion and competed in various international MMA events. Puja began training in Wushu at age 12, became a national champion multiple times by 17, and shifted to professional MMA to showcase India on the world combat stage.

"Every fight is not just for victory, it’s for the millions of Indian girls who are told combat sports aren’t for them," she wrote in her LinkedIn bio.

Currently based in Gurgaon, she trains full-time at Soma Fight Club in Bali with world-class coaches and sparring partners.

--IANS

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