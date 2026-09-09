September 09, 2026 12:53 PM हिंदी

Arbeloa lays down Fulham law, says ‘results matter but attitude is what really counts’

Arbeloa lays down Fulham law, says ‘results matter but attitude is what really counts’

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) With Fulham still without a point in the Premier League 2026-27 season, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has made it clear that a poor run of results will not alter the standards he expects from his players as he attempts to establish an attacking identity at Craven Cottage.

For Arbeloa, the response to adversity will be as important as the results themselves. The Spaniard has demanded resilience from his squad and believes their mentality will determine how they navigate the difficult opening to his tenure.

“I always believe that while results matter, attitude is what really counts. How you respond to every situation, no matter the circumstances, defines you as a team. You have to keep fighting until the final whistle. That mentality is non-negotiable. It’s what I expect from my players in every single game. Whether we’re winning, losing, or facing setbacks, the approach must stay the same. We can’t control everything that happens on the pitch, but we can control our effort and our mindset. That’s what will carry us through the season,” Arbeola told JioHotstar.

The message comes as Arbeloa works to mould a squad shaped significantly by the summer transfer window. Fulham lost several players from last season and responded by adding reinforcements whom the new manager believes can fit his footballing vision.

“If we want to be ambitious, we need to sign players that can improve the squad. We lost some good players from last season, so we had to replace them. We showed that ambition by bringing in quality players who fit our ideas and the way we want to play. The sooner they settle in, the better and the focus is on building chemistry and getting the best out of this group as we move forward. It’s about creating a strong unit, understanding each other’s movements, and making sure everyone is on the same page. The hard work starts now,” he added.

That squad-building exercise is tied closely to Arbeloa’s vision for how Fulham should approach matches. Rather than prioritising caution, he wants his side to dictate games through aggression and bravery.

“I want a team with a clear identity. I want to see a team that plays with courage and with personality. We want to be a really offensive team, really brave with the ball, and aggressive when we lose it, and ready to attack. I think we need to show that passion, that ambition every game and give everything that we have.”

With the campaign already presenting an early test, Arbeloa’s challenge is now to translate those principles into performances and, ultimately, points. For the Fulham boss, however, the method remains clear: build cohesion, attack with conviction and ensure the team never loses its competitive edge.

--IANS

vi/bc

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