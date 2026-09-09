September 09, 2026 12:55 PM हिंदी

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has issued notices to 15 virtual digital asset service providers for non-compliance with the country's anti-money laundering law, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the notices were issued by the Director of FIU-India as part of compliance action against entities operating without meeting the required obligations.

The platforms named by the ministry include Weex, Blofin, Rezorex, Bitunix, DigiFinex, Toobit, XT.com, Latoken, WOO X, Pionex, ChangeNow, SimpleSwap, FixedFloat, WhiteBIT and Guardarian.

The FIU director has also issued notices, in his capacity as the nodal officer under India's information technology law, seeking the takedown of applications and URLs associated with the 15 entities from public access, the ministry said.

The platforms were found to be operating illegally without complying with relevant provisions of the PMLA in India, it added.

In addition, virtual digital asset service providers were brought under India's anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism framework in March 2023.

VDA service providers operating in India, whether offshore or domestic are required to register with FIU-India as reporting entities if they undertake activities such as exchanging virtual digital assets for fiat currencies, transferring digital assets or providing custody or administration services.

The ministry said these obligations are activity based and apply irrespective of whether the entity has a physical presence in India.

Moreover, registered VDA service providers are required to comply with reporting, record-keeping and other obligations under the PMLA and rules framed under the law.

Apart from that, the finance ministry also cautioned the public that crypto products and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unregulated and can be highly risky.

"There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions," the ministry said.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Glenn Close hails George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson’s ‘life-affirming’ vision

Glenn Close hails George Lucas, his wife Mellody Hobson’s ‘life-affirming’ vision

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shares rare 1980s family album featuring young Sharmila Tagore & family

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi shares rare 1980s family album featuring young Sharmila Tagore & family

Raashii Khanna recalls a fun dance moment with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan on his birthday

Raashii Khanna recalls a fun dance moment with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan on his birthday

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets UFC star Puja Tomar, calls her journey 'inspiring'

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets UFC star Puja Tomar, calls her journey 'inspiring'

'Underprepared pitches in Japan might aid spin,' says Chakaravarthy ahead of Asian Games challenge

'Underprepared pitches in Japan might aid spin,' says Chakaravarthy ahead of Asian Games challenge

Anmol Ekka’s six-goal blitz powers India into AHF Junior Asia Cup semis

Anmol Ekka's six-goal blitz powers India men into AHF Junior Asia Cup semis

‘Lock Upp’ reunion: Shilpa Shinde calls Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain her ‘best trio’

‘Lock Upp’ reunion: Shilpa Shinde calls Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain her ‘best trio’

India's gross manufacturing leasing posts 49 pc CAGR since 2021

India's gross manufacturing leasing posts 49 pc CAGR since 2021

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

India's FIU issues notices to 15 crypto platforms for PMLA non-compliance

Rajnath Singh, Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayake reaffirm commitment to working together for regional security

Rajnath Singh, Sri Lankan Prez Dissanayake reaffirm commitment to working together for regional security