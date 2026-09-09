‘Lock Upp’ reunion: Shilpa Shinde calls Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Jain her ‘best trio’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde recently took a trip down memory lane as she reunited with her ‘Lock Upp’ co-contestants Shreya Kalra and Madhuri Jain, sharing a picture of the trio and calling them her ‘best trio’.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from their girls night out together.

“Jab We Met! Best trio. Best vibes. Same crazy us! One amazing get-together, a thousand memories flashing back. Some friendships are simply timeless. @shreyakalraa @madsj30 #ShilpaShinde #ShreyaKalra #madhurijain #GetTogether #funtimes,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

It was on August 5, that Shreya lifted the trophy for 'Lock Upp 2'. Television actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show, while Yogesh Rawat became the second runner-up.

Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde, two strong contenders of the show, got evicted extremely close to the finish line. Talking about the second edition of Lock Upp, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The second installment had 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

Shreya Kalra is from Indore. She first appeared on the popular MTV reality show Roadies in 2020. She was a wildcard contestant on the show and was a part of Nikhil Chinapa's team. Shreya appeared in music video 'Zariya Tu' alongside Paras Kalnawat.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and winning Bigg Boss Season 11. She made her television debut in 2002 with Amrapali. She became popular for her role in the serial Bhabhi.

She was also seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! 2.0. This show revolved around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where the husbands are attracted to each other's wives and use various, ultimately unsuccessful, yet hilarious techniques to impress them.

--IANS

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