Urvashi Rautela on her musical debut: ‘I have long been drawn to electronic dance music’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela ventured into music with her EDM track ‘Heart Controller,' in which she took on the role of lead vocalist and writer.

Speaking about her musical journey, Urvashi told IANS that she has long been drawn to electronic dance music and wanted to explore the genre beyond her on-screen image, adding that the track brings together her musical expression, Indian culture, and tradition. Talking about the same, the ‘Sanam Re’ actress said, “Truly honoured to become India’s first Bollywood EDM singer billed as lead vocalist to sing a full-length EDM record/EDM track. A first for a Bollywood actress, and the first ever in the history of Bollywood.”

“I have long been drawn to electronic dance music, not as an ornament to an image, but as a form I wished to inhabit as a vocalist & writer for Heart Controller. It is released. It belongs to anyone with an ear for the genre and equally to anyone who has never heard an Indian name held, unaccompanied, at the centre of a full-length electronic work,” she added.

Urvashi went on to state, “The record is not merely a drop. Heard against the lyric, it opens onto the Mahabharata, onto lineage and grace, onto Indian culture and Indian tradition, and onto the name I carry. Rautela is written into the verse with intent: say it slowly, and say it correctly. Urvashi is the title. In the reading from which I built the song, Ur is the heart and Vashi the controller. Hence Heart Controller. I am not describing another woman. I am singing the name.”

“Those who have already heard the record have received it warmly. That is sufficient. I am not lending this vocal to a featured voice. I am presenting it myself, to the world, and beyond the world, to the universe. Heart Controller is no longer mine alone. It is yours. I am profoundly gratified to have made this record with Oriental House and with Hollywood’s top producers, Asln and Timor jana.”

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in “Singh Saab the Great.” She went on to appear in films such as "Sanam Re," a romantic drama co-starring Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam, and “Great Grand Masti” the third installment in the "Masti" comedy franchise, and “Hate Story 4.” She also made a special appearance in the song ‘Mon Amour’ from Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil.”

--IANS

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