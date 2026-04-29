Urvashi Rautela 'felt a deep sense of responsibility' for her character in Inspector Avinash 2

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela will be seen reprising her role as Poonam Mishra in the second season of the popular show "Inspector Avinash," led by Randeep Hooda.

Speaking about her role, Urvashi said that given the fact that the drama is based on real-life events, she felt a deep sense of responsibility to do justice to her character.

She shared, “Portraying my character in Inspector Avinash has been an incredibly special journey for me because the role is inspired by true life events, and that authenticity was what drew me instantly to the beautifully written script by director Neerraj Pathak. From the moment I came on board, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to do justice to the real-life inspiration behind my character.”

As part of her preparation for the role, Urvashi even met the wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, on whose life the project is based.

Sharing her experience, she added, “To prepare myself thoroughly, I personally met the real life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, whose strength and grace left a lasting impression on me. Spending time with her allowed me to understand not just the visible aspects of her life, but also the silent resilience required to stand beside an officer serving in such a demanding profession."

As proof of her commitment to the part, Urvashi spent almost two years understanding the nuances of her role.

“My preparation went far beyond surface-level research. I invested nearly two years in understanding the mindset, behavior, and emotional depth of a police officer’s wife. I paid close attention to her speech pattern, accent, and personality traits, trying to internalize the subtleties that make her unique,” she explained.

Urvashi further revealed that this character is different from any of her previous work. “This role is very different from anything I have portrayed before, and that difference excited me as an actor. I was especially drawn to exploring the emotional and cultural side of the lives of police officers’ families, because their stories often remain unseen despite the immense sacrifices they make,” she concluded.

--IANS

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