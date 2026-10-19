Urvashi Rautela calls firing incident involving Tiger Shroff ‘deeply disturbing’, seeks swift action

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has expressed concern over the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

She described it as “deeply disturbing” and urged the authorities to take swift action. Speaking to IANS, Urvashi said she was praying for Tiger and his family and hoped those responsible would be dealt with quickly.

“It’s very deeply disturbing. My heartfelt strength and prayers to Tiger and his family. And I really hope that the authorities take swift action. Like really fast,” she said.

The ‘Sanam Re’ actress was also asked about the recent firing incidents in Mumbai, including those reported outside the residences of actors Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan, as well as the shooting of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Responding to this, Rautela stated, “As I said, I can’t think of much. But it’s very deeply disturbing. That’s what I said. I really hope that authorities take swift action. That’s what I’m hoping and expecting.”

The firing incident involving Tiger took place outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. The actor escaped gunshot injuries, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injury. According to reports, three suspects allegedly involved in the incident were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan.

Several celebrities have condemned the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and raised concerns over the safety of people in Mumbai. They called on the authorities to take swift action against those responsible.

Ashoke Pandit told IANS, “I, on behalf of Film, on behalf of the National Institute of Industry and Employees, on behalf of the Director's Association and in part the producers group, condemn this attack on one of the major celebrities of our industry. And I thank God that nothing fatal happened and he is safe. One really feels quite shocked and quite pained. And we all stand by Jackie Shroff and the entire family in this hour of crisis.”

Expressing concern over the emotional impact of the incident on the family, he added, “One can understand the trauma which Jackie and the entire family must be undergoing now. They must have never expected that this will happen to their son. The entire atmosphere of insecurity, unsafe, has crept into the industry. It was the second attack on our industry in recent times, where earlier, a few months back, Rohit Shetty's house was under attack. Bullets were fired on his house also.”

--IANS

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