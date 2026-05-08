Urvashi Dholakia defines friendship with Ekta Kapoor: She’s the bestie everyone needs in life

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Heaping praise on Ekta Kapoor, actress Urvashi Dholakia has spoken about her bond with the TV Czarina, whom she tagged as the “bestie everyone needs in life”

Urvashi shared a handful of pictures of herself, clicked by Ekta, and a few clips featuring the two friends posing at a rooftop restaurant in Bangkok.

Speaking about their long-standing friendship, Urvashi wrote: “She is The one friend who captures every version of you perfectly.. Not everyone can capture your vibe but she always does (sic).”

Tagging Ekta as her hype squad, Urvashi added: “She is The photographer, the hype squad, the bestie everyone needs in their life. You are truly ALL IN ONE baba @ektarkapoor (sic).”

It’s been almost over two decades since Ekta and Urvashi have been friends. Their bond dates back to the days of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2000, when the TV Czarina produced it. Urvashi played the iconic antagonist Komolika.

Talking about the actress, the 46-year-old TV star, made her acting debut at 6 for a commercial with Revathi.

As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. Her first TV role as an adult was in Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. Later in the 2000s, she appeared in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

The actress had also participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2012, where she emerged as the winner, and later appeared in the historical fantasy series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback to the fiction genre in Naagin 6.

She was last seen in the reality show “The 50”, where 50 players had to navigate through a chaotic Mahal which had no set rules.

--IANS

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