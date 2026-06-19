Urvashi Dholakia celebrates twin sons b’day: Seeing the men you’re becoming fills my heart with pride

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia has penned a birthday note for her twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar, calling them her “twin stars” and expressed pride in the men they are becoming.

Urvashi, who gained instant stardom with her character Komolika, shared a string of images from the intimate birthday celebration of her twin sons birthday. The 46-year-old actress thanked them for bringing “twice the magic and countless memories” into her life.

She wrote in the caption section: “Born together, growing together & forever connected by love every year I thank God for the miracle of having you both. Seeing the love you share & the Men you are becoming fills my heart with pride HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my twin Stars @kshitijdholakia @sagardholakia.”

She added: “Thank you for bringing twice the magic & countless memories into our lives. May life always bless you with happiness, health & endless adventures. Happy Birthday, my babies #2026 #june #twins.”

Urvashi made her acting debut at 6 for a commercial ad with Revathi. As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant.

Her first TV role as an adult was in Doordarshan's Dekh Bhai Dekh followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. Later in the 2000s, she was seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.

The actress had also participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2012, where she emerged as the winner of the season and then was seen in historical fantasy series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback to the fiction genre in Naagin 6.

The actress is currently seen in the reality show Maa Hai Na, a reality cooking series premiering on ZEE5. It is hosted by Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty.

--IANS

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