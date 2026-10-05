'Uruguay physically very strong, we have to match them': Jamil ahead of India's next test

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) India football head coach Khalid Jamil remains aware of the challenge former World Cup Champions Uruguay bring as the Blue Tigers gear up for their next test.

Having held Panama 1-1 and lost to Brazil 0-4 earlier, India's run of facing World Cup teams reaches its conclusion with their clash against former two-time winners Uruguay at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday.

"As I said, they are physically strong, so we have to match them. Tactically also, they are good," India coach Jamil said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash. Jamil added that they have to be pretty careful against La Celeste. "One mistake will cost us very badly. We have to be very careful," Jamil said.

Uruguay have the likes of Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Lucas Torreira in their squad. They arrive in India on the back of an underwhelming World Cup 2026, where they were eliminated in the group stage without a win.

Diego Forlan was named the coach after the World Cup, and his initiation has been mixed so far. Under him, Uruguay began with a 1-3 defeat to Japan before beating South Korea 4-1.

Forlan reflected on the India clash, highlighting that they will look to put their best foot forward. "There’s never an easy game in football," he said. "We will try to do our best and enjoy our game tomorrow against India."

Forlan also took note of India's 0-4 loss to Brazil as he sounded a warning to his players. "You could see some combinations, some long balls, some good players," he said. "If you give them time and space, they can damage you, and they can play well. So you have to respect everybody."

Uruguay also have injury issues, as Federico Valverde is absent with his injury, and Emiliano Martínez was called up in his place. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Sebastián Cáceres have also flown back home due to their injuries, while Brian Rodríguez is unavailable. But even these absences leave India with a tough task awaiting them.

--IANS

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