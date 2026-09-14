David Boreanaz celebrates 21 years of ‘Bones’, talks about ‘The Rockford Files’ connection

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor David Boreanaz has marked 21 years since the premiere of the hit crime drama ‘Bones’, reflecting on the show’s run while pointing out a striking connection with ‘The Rockford Files’, which premiered on the same date in 1974.

Boreanaz took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of “Bones” alongside actress Emily Deschanel.

He wrote in the caption section: “21 years ago Bones premiered on this date. The small show that kept going and going and still goes. Also on the date back in 1974, The Rockford Files premiered. What are the chances ?.”

Bones is an American police procedural drama television series created by. It premiered on September 13, 2005, and concluded on March 28, 2017, airing for 246 episodes over 12 seasons.

The show is based on forensic anthropology and forensic archaeology, with each episode focusing on a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) case file concerning the mystery behind human remains brought by FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth to Temperance "Bones" Brennan, a forensic anthropologist. It also explores the personal lives of the characters.

The rest of the main cast includes Michaela Conlin, T. J. Thyne, Eric Millegan, Jonathan Adams, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley, and John Boyd.

The series is based on the life and novels of forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs. Its title character, Temperance Brennan, is named after the protagonist of Reichs' crime novel series. In the Bones universe, Brennan writes successful mystery novels featuring a fictional forensic anthropologist named Kathy Reichs.

The series is the longest-running one-hour drama series produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Meanwhile, The Rockford Files is a detective drama starring James Garner. It aired from September 1974, to January 1980. Garner portrays Los Angeles private investigator Jim Rockford, with Noah Beery Jr.

The Rockford Files was ranked number 39 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

--IANS

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