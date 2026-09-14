Indian Navy Chief accorded warm Maori welcome at New Zealand naval base in Auckland

Auckland, Sep 14 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri welcome on Monday at Te Taua Moana Marae, the spiritual and cultural home of Royal New Zealand Navy personnel, at the HMNZS Philomel naval base in Auckland.

The warm welcome reflected mutual respect, friendship and the strong maritime ties between India and New Zealand.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Tradition spoke before words did. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, was accorded a traditional Maori Powhiri at Te Taua Moana Marae, at HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Auckland - a powerful expression of manaakitanga, respect and welcome, deeply woven into the identity of the NZ Navy. A uniquely New Zealand beginning to a visit anchored in enduring bonds, mutual respect and shared maritime traditions."

During his official visit, the Indian Navy Chief also interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi and Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi.

"CNS' visit comes at a time when India and New Zealand have seen elevation of the bilateral relationship and strengthening of maritime cooperation," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan arrived in Auckland following his successful engagements in Australia. This visit is aimed at strengthening naval ties between India and New Zealand.

The visit to New Zealand builds upon renewed momentum in India–New Zealand relations, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Oceanic nation in July this year.

During PM Modi's visit, India and New Zealand elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation across several areas, including defence and maritime security, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence ahead of Admiral Swaminathan's visit.

Admiral Swaminathan will hold talks with senior leadership of the Royal New Zealand Navy and senior New Zealand defence leadership. The engagements will focus on further strengthening operational interaction, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the two navies, the statement noted.

He will visit key operational and training establishments and interact with personnel of the Royal New Zealand Navy and officers undergoing professional military education.

According to the Defence Ministry, the visit assumes significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, which provides an expanded framework for practical maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand.

The visit, it said, underscores India's growing defence and maritime engagement with Australia and New Zealand and the commitment of the Indian Navy to further deepen cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy through practical and sustained maritime engagement, contributing towards peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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