'This is the position I wanna be in': Shelton looks for more finals after US Open loss

New York, Sep 14 (IANS) United States top-ranked player Ben Shelton highlighted that he wants to be playing in Major finals more often than not, calling the feeling of playing the title matches an addictive one.

Shelton was bidding to become the first American since 2003 to win a Grand Slam, with Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open title being the previous Major win for a US player. His dream run came to an end when he lost to the top seed Alexander Zverev in the final, 3-6, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 2-6.

"That's such a cool moment walking out on that court today. There's nothing- I've never felt anything like that before, yeah, it's an addicting feeling being in positions like this obviously," Shelton told media in the press conference.

He was knocked out in the early rounds in both the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, but bounced back extremely well at his home Grand Slam. "For me, it sucked the last couple of Grand Slams sitting at home for 10-12 days while the tournament was still going on. Watching everyone else run through the draw.

"It's motivating losing the finals, but this is the position that I want to be in. I've always, my whole life, had guys out in front of me, guys that I'm chasing," he added.

Shelton also spoke on Zverev taking longer to serve, bouncing balls more times before taking a serve and what he was told by the umpire. "There is not an athlete in the world who is going to watch them do their thing and sit in the ready position for 30 seconds before the play starts,

"For me it's the same. I am not going to sit there in a ready position with my knees bent and tension in my body for 30 seconds while I'm waiting. I'm going to try and stay loose, and I will let him do his thing, when he's up there, but I'm not going to sit there and be locked in and focused in the ready position for that long.

He explained what the umpire told him. "She was telling me that I needed to get to the line earlier, and I was like he can start his routine whenever he wants," explained Shelton. "I promise you there will never be a time where he serves and I'm not ready.

He called out for waiting 20-25 seconds and lambasted the rule. "But I should not have to sit at the line if he is bouncing the ball 20 to 25 times. I should not have to just sit there for that. He should be able to start it. He never does less than 10 bounces, so I'm always going to be ready when he's ready to serve.

"I think that's a stupid rule that you have to be sitting there if it's a guy who has his routine. As long as you are ready when he puts his hands together and stops bouncing the ball, that's what should matter."

--IANS

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