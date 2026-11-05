November 05, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Urmila Matondkar pays tribute to black n white cinema with her version of 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon'

Urmila Matondkar pays tribute to black n white cinema with her version of 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to black-and-white cinema with her version of the classic track 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon' from the 1949 movie 'Patanga'.

On Thursday, Urmila dropped a black-and-white video of herself performing on the popular number on her official Instagram handle.

Wearing a long Kurta with a skirt, Urmila was also seen accessorizing the look with a huge pair of jhumkas and an hairdo from that era.

"Tribute to my love for black n white cinema..old Hindi songs n all the nostalgia that comes with it (Kissy face, star eyed and red heart emoticons) (sic)", Urmila captioned the clip.

She further wrote, “Play it again, Sam” followed by piano keys and musical note emoticons.

Set against the backdrop of World War 2, 'Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon' has been picturised on actor Gope and Mohana Cabral. The popular track has been crooned by C. Ramchandra, who also composed the music for the film, along with Shamshad Begum.

The 'Rangeela' actress keeps on entertaining the netizens with such fun social media updates.

In October, Urmila offered prayers at the hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple.

She even talked about the popular legend associated with Lord Hanuman, whose foot is believed to have touched the hill as he flew back carrying the Sanjeevani mountain.

Dropping a couple of glimpses of her spiritual visit on social media, Urmila, wrote, “India n its beautiful temples… Had a great opportunity to visit the historic hilltop Sanjivani Hanuman temple.”

“Legend says that as Hanuman ji flew back carrying the mountain, his foot touched this specific hilltop, which is why the summit’s rock formation is revered in the shape of a foot. The peace that you feel here is unmissable.”

The 'Kaun?' actress also shared a photo of herself seeking divine blessings from the temple.

--IANS

pm/

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