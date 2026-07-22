Ups and downs have been there, but have to follow process: Sooryavanshi

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Acknowledging that the last four months have been a rollercoaster of ‘ups and downs,’ teenage Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said his confidence still remains intact and he is focused on trusting his process ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting on Thursday.

Sooryavanshi, 15, made history during India's 4-0 T20I series defeat in England by becoming the country's youngest-ever international cricketer and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. However, after failing to cross 20 in three innings, he was dropped for the final match of the series in Southampton.

"Yes, kaafi ups and downs aaye hain 4 mahine mein (there have been several ups and down in the last four months). It's part of cricket, it will keep happening. But I have to follow the process and give my 100 per cent for the team.

"It's an obvious thing that whatever I want (guidance etc), the coaches are making it available and whatever practice I require I am getting that. Feeling very good, there is confidence also," said Sooryavanshi in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Through the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi is also making a return to the Harare Sports Club, where he smashed a match-winning 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final in February this year to help India lift the trophy.

"It's a very memorable ground for me. Just four months back, we had played the U-19 World Cup Final and won, so a very special ground. To represent India is everyone's dream and it's a very special moment.

"I'm playing on a ground where we won the U-19 World Cup four months back and made history (and) to return to the ground and play here will be an altogether different feeling... really enjoying it," added Sooryavanshi.

With senior opener Sanju Samson rested, Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in the top order as India look to bounce back from consecutive T20 series defeats in Ireland and England.

"The pitches and the conditions here, I've got a fair idea about them when I last played here during the U-19 World Cup. So, I will try what all I gathered during that tournament to apply those learnings during the matches now and do well.

"I will back my practice which I have done so far and try to back my game and whatever contribution I can make for the team I will try to give that. I have played two matches on this ground (and) it went well. I will try to carry it forward," concluded Sooryavanshi.

--IANS

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