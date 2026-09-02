September 02, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Upendra Chauhan talks about his role alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Upendra Chauhan talks about his role alongside Kareena Kapoor in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actor Upendra Chauhan has opened up about his role in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming investigative thriller ‘Daayra’, further revealing that his character joins Kareena Kapoor Khan’s side of the investigation.

Talking about his character and his track with Kareena, Chauhan said, “I get called by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film to make a team for this investigation. The movie basically shows both sides of the investigation — Prithviraj Sukumaran’s side and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s side in the pursuit of justice.”

“My investigation, my character, is on the Kareena Kapoor side of the film. He is in her team and he is playing a policeman. The focus of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s side is to understand how valid the investigation of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s team was,” he added.

Upendra Chauhan’s character, for the uninitiated, is thus positioned as part of Kareena’s investigative team, as the story explores the validity of the investigation carried out by the team led by Prithviraj’s character. His role gives the narrative another perspective on the case and its pursuit of justice.

‘Daayra’ also marks Chauhan’s second collaboration with Gulzar after their earlier association in ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, ‘Daayra’ stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The investigative thriller explores a case through contrasting perspectives and is set to release on September 18.

The trailer which was released on August 31st saw a great response from audiences and critics alike.

The movies will see Kareena Kapoor in the role of a police officer. The actress was last seen in Hansel Mehta's The Buckingham Murders'.

–IANS

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