July 16, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

UP T20 League to kick off on August 14 in Lucknow; Kanpur to host playoffs and final

UP T20 League to kick off on August 14 in Lucknow; Kanpur to host playoffs and final

Lucknow, July 16 (IANS) The fourth season of the UP T20 League is set to begin on August 14, with Kashi Rudras taking on defending champions Meerut Mavericks in the tournament opener at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The competition will run for 24 days, concluding with the final on September 6 in Kanpur. For the first time in the league's history, the tournament will be played across two venues.

The opening phase will take place in Lucknow, where 22 matches will be played over 13 matchdays at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The second half of the competition will then move to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which will host the remaining 12 matches.

Speaking on the announcement of the schedule, Sanjay Kapoor, chairman, Governing Council, UP T20 League, said, "The UP T20 League continues to grow with every season, and this year marks a major milestone as the tournament will be played across two venues for the very first time. The opening phase will be hosted in Lucknow before the action moves to Kanpur for the second phase and the playoffs."

"The standard of cricket has improved tremendously over the years, and we are confident that this season will once again provide a great platform for talented young players to showcase their skills alongside experienced campaigners. We wish all the teams the very best for the season and hope the fans enjoy another thrilling edition of the UP T20 League.”

The opening ceremony and the first match of the season will be held in Lucknow, while Kanpur will host the closing ceremony and the final, bringing the tournament to a grand finish.

The knockout stage will also be played in Kanpur. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are scheduled for September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The UP T20 League Season 4 final will be played on September 6.

While the opening phase of the UP T20 League 2026 promises an exciting start, the first weekend features a packed schedule, including Noida Kings facing Kanpur Superstars and Lucknow Falcons taking on Gaur Gorakhpur Lions on August 15.

Kashi Rudras will be back in action the very next day against Kanpur Superstars, while Meerut Mavericks will lock horns with Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the evening fixture. The action continues on August 17 as Noida Kings meet Lucknow Falcons, followed by Kashi Rudras taking on Gaur Gorakhpur Lions on August 18.

Fans can look forward to another exciting clash on August 19, when Lucknow Falcons face Mavericks. August 20 features a double-header, with Gaur Gorakhpur Lions playing Noida Kings in the afternoon before Kanpur Superstars take on Kashi Rudras in the evening.

The momentum continues on August 21 as Meerut Mavericks meet Noida Kings, while Lucknow Falcons square off against Kanpur Superstars later in the day. Kashi Rudras will face Gaur Gorakhpur Lions before Meerut Mavericks take on Kanpur Superstars in another double-header.

The Kanpur leg will begin on August 28 with Kashi Rudras facing Noida Kings.

--IANS

bc/

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