Shehnaaz Gill: When my ‘Ishqnama’ is made, it will be very interesting

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill feels that if an “Ishqnama” is made on her life, it will be “very interesting”.

Asked if her own life had an Ishqnama, what would be the title of her love story, Shehnaaz told IANS: “When a film is made on my life, I think it will be very interesting. And when that happens, I'll reveal its title.”

The actress is gearing up for the upcoming film “Ishqnama,” which is inspired by the real-life love story of Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border. It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders.

Speaking about the responsibility that comes with playing a character based on a true story and the pressure of ensuring justice to the narrative, Shehnaaz said: “I think it is important to take responsibility when making a film based on a true story. I fulfilled that responsibility to the best of my ability.”

“See, it's important to feel the pressure because only then can you do justice to the story. I took that pressure completely, and I believe I did justice to it,” she concluded.

Shehnaaz was last seen in ‘Ikk Kudi’ follows a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, that Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

--IANS

dc/